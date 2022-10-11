With an edgy look inspired by the fast-paced running shoes of the '90s, the Nike Air Max Furyosa brings a bold, new voice to fashion and comfort.Offset, stacked Air in the heel delivers a big statement in cushioning.The ultra-plush heel pillow, padded collar and pillowed tongue make you feel like you've just stepped into your favourite slippers.And if that's not enough, the dual-lace system lets you be as expressive as you want, adding DIY flair to the 5-star comfort.
