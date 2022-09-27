Nike's first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and big attitude in the Nike Air Max 270. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large window and fresh array of colours.
4.1 Stars
tancerzwwa - 27 Sept 2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 Sept 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 24 Aug 2022
graffi laterali