Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.8 Stars
Snek - 23 Aug 2022
J’aime j’adore je suis fan de mes baskets
Xxxxxxxx - 20 Jul 2022
Confortable et la couleur est top j adore
titia31 - 15 Jul 2022
Super rien à redire merci encore