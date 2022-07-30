Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Women's Shoe

      €139.99

      Rise to the occasion in style that soars. This shoe reworks an icon's original magic with a platform sole and low-cut silhouette. Air cushioning keeps you lifted and sleek leather in contrasting colours adds visual interest.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gym Red
      • Style: DQ1823-006

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 Jul 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 May 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14 Mar 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!