The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race.Lightweight and breathable, they have a convenient pocket for smaller items. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.3 Stars
2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03 May 2022
Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi
S I. - 13 Jan 2022
Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.
E A. - 08 Dec 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them