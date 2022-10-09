Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT 'Rope De Dope'

      Convertible Blanket

      €299.99

      When you're out stargazing past nightfall, it can get chilly. This quilted blanket wraps your body in plush warmth to help you stay comfy, so you can enjoy those peaceful moments free from the distraction of chattering teeth. It's made from 100% recycled nylon fibres, filled with PRIMALOFT insulation and treated with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry. And, it has a cosy place to warm your feet when you're using it as a blanket.

      • Colour Shown: Cinnabar/Golden Moss/Ironstone/Golden Moss
      • Style: DR4772-623

      Size & Fit

      • Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel

        How This Was Made

        • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
        • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
        • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

