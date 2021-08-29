Skip to main content
      Perfect for your daily run or the big race. The Nike 10K Shorts are made from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry. A drop-in pocket at the front provides small-item storage.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Wolf Grey
      • Style: 895863-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size XS and is 5'9" (175cm approx.)
      • Standard fit has a relaxed, easy feel
      • Inseam length: 3.5" (9cm approx.) (Size S)

      Reviews (15)

      3.7 Stars

      • Super comfy and good quality!

        KatieA509652333 - 29 Aug 2021

        Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.

      • Génial !

        T H. - 05 Aug 2021

        Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !

      • Recenzja

        M I. - 06 Jul 2021

        Fajne