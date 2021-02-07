BEHIND THE DESIGN
AIR MAX 90 BSMNT
When it comes to art, nowhere is more real than Glasgow. Its forward-thinking creatives continue to defy expectations, bringing that distinctive Glaswegian swagger to everything they do. In this partnership between Nike and online community The BSMNT, we pay tribute to the city of Glasgow and the artists that call it home.
REBEL REALNESS
The AM90 was born in the experimental boom of the 90s. Now it’s got a Glasgow spin with water-resistant, deep grey materials and a heavy ripstop for durability. Watch for that flash of orange on the tongue and heel tab—our salute to the traffic cone on the Duke of Wellington statue.