Twenty years ago, the Air Max 97 was the first Nike running shoe with full-length Max Air cushioning. In '98, Tuned Air made its debut with a signature TPU cage-like upper. It's only natural for the two icons to collide today in the Air Max 97 Plus. The smooth and sleek full length Max Air unit balances out the vertical undulating lines of the Plus. Both design and innovation in the late '90s were big, boastful and gutsy, and this shoe is a testament to how sneakers greatly drove those approaches.