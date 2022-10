€139.97

On 12 September 1996, MJ travelled to Tokyo with some of the league's best for the Hoop Heroes basketball clinic. In front of 32,000 fans, he showed off his skills in a series of one-on-ones, challenged one of his teammates to a game of H-O-R-S-E and took part in a friendly exhibition game against some of Japan's famous sumo wrestlers. The latest Air Jordan XII celebrates the event with a print inspired by the kimonos the wrestlers wore during the game.