8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

Relaxed muscles can help you get a better night's sleep. I'll take you through this easy stretching routine to help you wind down before bed.



Hold each stretch for at least 30 seconds, and if it's one-sided, do each side for 30 seconds.



We'll cover:



01. Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

This stretches your hip flexors including your psoas, a core muscle that connects your lower back to your upper leg.