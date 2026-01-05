3 Trainer-approved Walking Workouts

Walking can benefit your health in many ways, but let's start with a biggie: taking more steps every day helps you live longer, says Los Angeles-based trainer Sierra Nielsen, CPT. How? Walking boosts blood flow throughout the body, triggering a cascade of mental and physical health benefits.

For instance, increased blood flow to the brain is linked to better cognitive health and is associated with improved attention, memory and overall brain health as we age, says Liu. It may even reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, per a 2022 JAMA Network report.

There are cardiovascular benefits, too. "Walking strengthens the heart muscle and reduces artery stiffness, so it can pump more blood with less effort. That lowers your resting heart rate and reduces strain on the arteries", says Liu. "It also improves blood vessel circulation, which helps blood flow more easily".

Since this lessens the force pushing against the artery walls, walking can be really beneficial for folks with high blood pressure, especially if they pick up the pace a bit. A 2024 meta-analysis of 1,700 studies of people with hypertension found that brisk walking (defined as walking at a 20-minute mile pace) lowered blood pressure.

Related: Here's What a Good Walking Pace Looks Like for a Mile

Walking can also do wonders for your mood. "It's something our bodies are designed to do, and that alone is grounding", says Tang. "Research shows that walking can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and for many people, it's a reliable mood reset".

This is especially true when you walk outside in nature, she says. "Being outdoors in natural environments gives perspective. Studies show people tend to experience less rumination, those repetitive, anxious thought loops. It pulls your attention out of your own head and into the world around you, which many people find calming, clarifying and mentally refreshing".

Plus, you've probably noticed that you simply feel better when you walk more. "Our bodies evolved to move regularly, not sit for long stretches, which is why people often feel stiff or achy when they're sedentary", says Tang.

This is especially true for people living with certain inflammatory conditions. "People with joint discomfort or arthritis are frequently encouraged by healthcare providers to stay active, and walking is usually the most realistic option. It's the classic 'motion is lotion' scenario—simple movement done consistently", Tang says