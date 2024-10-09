The Jordan Brand innovates through thoughtful design choices with the launch of the Tatum 3
Product news
Jayson Tatum's all-new signature shoe features an adaptive, contouring fit and makes meaningful statements through colour and design.
- Jayson Tatum's latest signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 3, smartly adapts to the foot without restriction or pressure thanks to the innovative design of its new upper.
- Four all-new colourways celebrate the champion player's commitment to the game and his family.
- The new silhouette will be available globally on jordan.com and at select retailers on 10 October 2024.
Just in time for the new NBA season and fresh off his wins on the world's greatest stage, Jayson Tatum returns with an all-new iteration of his signature Jordan Brand shoe, the Jordan Tatum 3. Offering exciting new features—including its ability to adapt to the foot without pressure or restriction—the design showcases innovations while continuing to be the lightest in the Jordan Brand Basketball Collection.
The Jordan footwear design team worked closely with Jayson to develop a shoe that would adapt to the foot quickly and easily. Incorporating insights from the Nike Sport Research Lab, the team designed the shoe's new upper—a defining feature of the Jordan Tatum 3—for a supportive, contouring fit without feeling stiff or bulky.
Alongside the upper's firm frame are the Cushlon 3.0 foam and Air Zoom insert, which promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure. A herringbone traction pattern helps ensure a superior first step along with quick cutting and stopping.
Design elements of the Jordan Tatum 3, such as its fluid lines, celebrate its namesake's smooth performance, uninterrupted approach to the game and commitment to family. On the heel is the basketball champion's number 0. Several inspirational quotes—specific to each colourway—are found on the heel tabs, including Jayson's popular "Find A Way" quote. Fans of the Tatum 2 will also notice a couple of similarities on the inside of the Tatum 3's tongue—the signature JT logo and the name of his son, Deuce.
The Jordan Tatum 3 will be released in the Welcome to the Garden colourway. Featuring a floral pattern reminiscent of Jayson's garden at home, the colourway celebrates the growth the star player has experienced in both basketball and family life.
Several other striking colourways are planned for a future release. The Zero Days Off colourway, dominated by white, Sage Green and Blush, pays homage to Jayson's relentless work ethic. The pastel-coloured Sidewalk Chalk represents the star's playful moments outside with his son, while the soothing grey shades of the Zen colourway reflect Jayson's ability to remain calm under pressure.
Of his signature shoe, Jayson says, "I'm grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favourite part of the 3s is the way they take on colour, so my hope is that we inspire and energise a lot of people through the colourway storytelling".
First revealed over the summer, the Jordan Tatum 3 is set for a global release on 10 October 2024 and will be available worldwide on jordan.com and at select retailers.