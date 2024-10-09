The Jordan Brand innovates through thoughtful design choices with the launch of the Tatum 3

The Jordan Tatum 3 will be released in the Welcome to the Garden colourway. Featuring a floral pattern reminiscent of Jayson's garden at home, the colourway celebrates the growth the star player has experienced in both basketball and family life.



Several other striking colourways are planned for a future release. The Zero Days Off colourway, dominated by white, Sage Green and Blush, pays homage to Jayson's relentless work ethic. The pastel-coloured Sidewalk Chalk represents the star's playful moments outside with his son, while the soothing grey shades of the Zen colourway reflect Jayson's ability to remain calm under pressure.



Of his signature shoe, Jayson says, "I'm grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favourite part of the 3s is the way they take on colour, so my hope is that we inspire and energise a lot of people through the colourway storytelling".



First revealed over the summer, the Jordan Tatum 3 is set for a global release on 10 October 2024 and will be available worldwide on jordan.com and at select retailers.