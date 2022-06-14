How to Sync Your Exercise & Menstrual Cycle. NAQs

Let's get into tracking your menstrual cycle: why it's a good idea to track, and ways you can do it.

Day What?

Who knows when the first day of their last period was? Let alone what day they are on somewhere mid-cycle. Very few of us keep track, so we only have a loose idea of how our cycles behave. Every body is different and menstrual cycles can vary massively because of: age, health, genes, behaviour, BMI and contraceptive choices. So, while we’ve suggested day ranges to sync your training with your menstrual cycle, they are just a guide, your cycle could be 25 days or 31 days long, or it could be completely irregular. But tracking it is still possible.

Ways of Tracking

It’s good to track your period for many reasons. You’ll feel more in control knowing when your next period is due and be able to understand the patterns of your menstrual cycle. If you’re feeling flat, you can check your cycle and be like, “ah, I’ve got hormones fluctuating like crazy, no wonder.” So, you’ll be better equipped to manage your moods. Tracking your period also helps you figure out your fertile window, which is helpful if you want to get pregnant and also if you want to avoid getting pregnant.

It doesn’t have to be techy and complicated, you can start tracking by making notes on a piece of paper —put a star on your calendar on the first day of your period and work forwards and back from there. And jot down how you’re feeling physically and emotionally, so you get a better understanding of how your body reacts to fluctuating hormones. You can also use a period tracking app and the basal body temperature method is popular for finding out when you ovulate. You take your temperature with an BBT oralthermometer every morning before getting out of bed and when you see your temperature increasing slightly, that’s when you’ll know you’re ovulating.