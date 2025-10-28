Nike x Jacquemus Introduces Waffle-Patterned Sole in Moon Shoe Redesign

While visiting the archives at Nike’s Oregon headquarters three years ago, French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus encountered the hand-built Moon Shoe for the first time. Although this racing trainer is from the 1970s, Jacquemus found its minimal design timeless and modern.

He had already collaborated with Nike on the Air Max 1, J Force 1 and Air Humara footwear and apparel. Now, he wanted to partner on the first reimagining of this groundbreaking sneaker.

He had big shoes to fill. In the 1970s, Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman had been looking for a way to offer athletes better grip without weighing them down. Experimenting, he poured liquid rubber into his waffle iron – and a new kind of trainer sole was born.