Devin Booker Enters the Next Chapter of His Nike Story With the Book 2

Like its predecessor, the Book 2 masks its performance technologies behind a classic, no-frills exterior. The result is a basketball shoe that is equally at home on the court or on the street. Says Ben Nethongkome, lead designer of Devin Booker footwear: "Because we removed materials to get lower to the ground, we were able to move the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot—achieving Devin's desired feel and performance at a lighter weight."

"A lot of inspiration came from classic shoes," says Booker. "One that comes to mind for me is the Air Zoom Spiridon. With the early styles, I wanted to pay homage to Phoenix by starting with orange and black for the Phoenix and Rising colourways, giving fans something to rock at each game".