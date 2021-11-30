Meet London's Super 5s League

The Super 5 League is a five-a-side football community founded in Hackney, East London, for women and non-binary individuals who previously faced barriers but are now pushing back and carving out a new space for football on their terms.



The pandemic has halted the growth of women's football, highlighting a gender play gap. Now, these girls have come out of the shadows and into the light, playing by their own rules, defining a new culture of football for all. A sense of rebellious activism lives in all of them, whether they're aware of it or not—they are here to play football, and in doing so are paving the way for younger girls to follow in their footsteps.