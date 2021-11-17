LeBron James

The King's Blueprint
Over the course of six years at Nike, Tim Day and his team have worked directly with LeBron on determining how his next shoe will look and feel. Inspired by LeBron's leadership with his inner circle, Tim leads his team using a family-first mentality as he connects with each member on a personal level. Tim's message is clear: everyone on the team is treated equally—something he's learnt from LeBron.
Propel Forwards
Since leading his team to a state championship in 2017 at SVSM, Jayvon Graves has aspired to propel everyone around him the same way LeBron has. An incredible work ethic and inner drive have pushed Jayvon to succeed at the highest levels, both on and off the court. With his sights set on giving back to his community, Jayvon's goal is to leave his mark in Northeast Ohio the same way the king did before him.
Earned Not Given
2021 I PROMISE Programme graduate Don'Marie Reid's burning desire to succeed starts in school, with the same words LeBron has echoed for years: everything in Northeast Ohio is earned, not given. With incredible commitment and dedication, the future pre-med major looks to leave her mark by returning to the Akron community and mentoring the next generation of kids from the I PROMISE Programme.
