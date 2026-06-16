Jordan Brand Presents: The One 2026

THE ONE, A GLOBAL 1-ON-1 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TO CROWN THE BEST 1-ON-1 PLAYERS IN THE WORLD IS BACK.
Returning for the third year in a row, The One will show the world the next generation of greatness. 1-on-1. No team. No help. Just you, your opponent and whoever wants it more.
The One 2026
ABOUT THE EVENT
This year, Jordan Brand's The One will culminate in Shanghai on 29 August. Open to hoopers aged 14 to 18, regional qualifiers are held in 20+ cities across North America, Europe and Asia, with the top competitors advancing to the Global Finals. Winners in the boys' and girls' brackets earn the title of The One and join Jordan Brand as official ambassadors.
It’s not just the best 1-on-1 basketball on the planet. The One will have live performances from the hottest artists in the world. And in the community, a design contest for emerging artists to make their mark on the world by reimagining the AJ1. And since it's Jordan Brand, you know there'll be some surprises along the way.
WHAT TO KNOW
- The One is a global basketball tournament.
- Qualifiers are open to basketball players aged 14 to 18.
- Boys' and girls' brackets run independently.
- Qualifiers will take place across North America, Europe and Asia.
- The Finals will take place in Shanghai, China on 29 August.
- Winners of The One will join Jordan Brand as ambassadors.
THE RULES
- Games to 23 or highest score after 8 minutes—whichever comes first.
- Scoring by 2s and 3s.
- 9-second shot clock. Shot clock starts when ball is cleared or offensive player touches it after check ball.
- Running clock with the exception of the final minute.
THE ONE WINNERS
THE ROAD TO THE FINALS
Qualifiers will take place in 20+ cities across the world. Finalists will travel to Shanghai, China on 29 August to battle it out for a chance to take the crown and become the best 1-on-1 player in the world.
BASKETBALL ESSENTIALS
Get all the gear you need to take on anyone, any time, any place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is The One tournament?
Jordan Brand The One is an annual global 1-on-1 basketball tournament for athletes aged 14 to 18. Regional qualifiers are held in more than 20+ cities around the world, with the top competitors advancing to live finals in Shanghai, China in August. The tournament is hosted by Jordan Brand—the Nike brand founded on Michael Jordan's legacy—and is now in its third year.
Who can play?
The One is open to basketball players aged 14 to 18, with separate brackets for boys and girls. Each bracket will have its own individual champion.
Why is the tournament 1-on-1?
1-on-1 played a key role in MJ's origin story. Backyard battles with his brother Larry built MJ's relentless competitive drive. Today, Jordan Brand celebrates that legacy by searching the globe for hoopers with that same singular will to win.
What are the rules?
- Games to 23 or highest score after 8 minutes—whichever comes first.
- Scoring by 2s and 3s.
- 9-second shot clock. Shot clock starts when ball is cleared or offensive player touches it after check ball.
- Running clock, with exception of the final minute.
- Stop clock in the final minute on all whistles, made baskets and injuries.
- Clock runs on free throws, except in final minute.
- Each player will receive one :20 timeout per game. Timeouts can only be called on offensive possessions or dead balls. The timeout must be used in regulation. Does not carry over into OT.
- Ball is live on check and shot clock.
- Made shot, retain possession (make it, take it).
- Missed shot, live ball.
- A defensive rebound is considered a change of possession, and the ball is live. A player will have 5 seconds to clear the ball beyond the 3pt line and defender must let the offensive player clear the ball. The referee will start a visual 5-second count upon securing the rebound.
- Any shot attempt that does not hit the rim needs to be cleared.
- If a shooting foul occurs, the offensive player will shoot one foul shot for one point.
- There are no 'And 1s'.
- 4th foul results in a bonus. Player will shoot 1 free throw for 1 point.
- Made free throw, retain possession, check ball to play.
- Missed free throw, ball is NOT live, alternate possession, check ball to play.
- Referees will initiate all check balls.
- OT is next basket wins, and coin flip determines possession.
- Games can end on free throw.
- If player can't continue due to injury, opponent automatically wins.
- Fouls that are considered 'non-basketball plays' result in one foul shot, plus possession of the ball regardless of a made or missed foul shot.
- You can't back down a player in the paint for two consecutive possessions.
- Backdown definition: 3 consecutive back-to the-basket dribbles constitutes a backdown. After the first successful backdown, the referee will alert the offensive player. If a backdown occurs again, on the third dribble, the player will lose possession.
What does the winner get?
Winners earn the title of The One. Each will receive a cash prize, be featured in a global campaign and officially join Jordan Brand as a brand ambassador.
Who are the past winners?
Rose Simpson and Terron Williams were the 2025 champions. The winners of the 2024 tournament were Tatianna Griffin and Steve Bah.
When and where are the Finals?
The 2026 Finals will be held in Shanghai, China on 29 August. Finalists from 20+ qualifier cities compete in play-in and knockout rounds, culminating in championship matches in both the boys' and girls' brackets.
Where has The One taken place before?
The One Finals have previously taken place in Paris and New York.
Can fans attend the qualifiers and the Finals?
Yes. See participating cities below:
Europe: Madrid, Ljubljana, Belgrade, Paris, London
Asia: Tokyo, Nagoya, Cebu, Manila, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Xian, Shanghai, Taipei, Beijing, Wuhan
North America: Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles
Where can I watch or follow along with the events?
Follow along on @jumpman23 for more updates.
What if I'm interested in attending The One as a member of the media?
For more information, please email theonejordanbrand@dkcnews.com.