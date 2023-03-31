The goal of American football? It's pretty simple: to outscore the opposing team. Players score points in American football by getting the ball across the goal line into the end zone, either by throwing and catching the ball, running it in or kicking it through the field goal posts for a field goal.

A standard American football field is 120 yards long (109.7 metres approx.), rectangular in shape and can be made from grass or turf. The field of play is a little more than 50 yards wide (45.7 metres approx.) and exactly 100 yards long (91.4 metres approx.), with two 10-yard (9.1 metres approx.) end zones on either end. These end zones are the scoring areas on the field—each team attempts to score by carrying the ball into the end zone (either by running or catching).

Just beyond each end zone are field goal posts, through which the team can kick field goals (more on this below). The goal line is the line on the field that separates the end zone from the field of play.

"When the football crosses the goal line, by a throw or run, that is worth six points and is known as a touchdown", said Colton Korn, director of player personnel at Liberty University, a Division I National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) programme in Lynchburg, Virginia. For context, Division I is the top level of intercollegiate sport, as defined by the NCAA.

"Following [a touchdown], you can kick an extra point, worth one point, or you can go for a two-point conversion, where you basically have to score a touchdown again but from the 3-yard line (2.7 metres approx.)", Korn said.

Note: In the National American Football League, two-point conversions are taken from the 2-yard line (1.8 metres approx.) and extra points are kicked from the 15-yard line (13.7 metres approx.).

If a team is unable to score a touchdown in four downs (more on that below), on the fourth down, they can kick a field goal through the goal posts, which is worth three points. "Any kick must go through the uprights to count for points", Korn said.

Another way a team can score points (while on defence) is by tackling a player of the opposing team in their end zone. If the offence (attack) is in possession of the ball and gets tackled in their own end zone, this is known as a safety and it's worth two points for the team on defence.