How to Clean Football Boots: A Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning, Drying and Care
Product care
Clean football boots after every match to extend their life. Hand-wash with mild detergent and warm water, air-dry away from direct heat and wash laces separately. This article offers a full care guide for Nike football boots.
Supplies
- Mild laundry detergent
Tools
- Gentle cleaning brush
- Tool, such as a putty knife or screwdriver (optional)
- Small bowl
- Flannel
It doesn't take long for a new pair of football boots to get muddy on the pitch. To show up on game day with fresh-looking boots and help extend the life of your favourite pair, it's important to know how to clean football boots at home.
Quick Takeaways
- Clean football boots as soon as possible after each match or practice to prevent dirt from setting.
- Hand-wash only. Washing machines can damage boots and may damage the washing machine.
- Use a mild laundry detergent mixed with warm water. Avoid harsh chemicals or bleach.
- Air-dry indoors away from direct sunlight, hair dryers and tumble dryers. Heat damages the materials.
- Wash laces separately, either by hand or in a mesh bag on a cold, delicate cycle. Never put them in the dryer.
- Boots should be fully dry before being worn again or stored in a bag.
How to Clean Football Boots
- Remove loose dirt immediately after the match. Knock the boots together sole-to-sole or use a stick, putty knife or screwdriver to clear debris from the soles and studs.
- Remove the laces. Set them aside to wash separately.
- Mix a cleaning solution of mild laundry detergent and warm water in a small bowl.
- Brush the soles. Use a gentle cleaning brush or spare toothbrush with the cleaning solution.
- Scrub the uppers. Use a damp washcloth and the cleaning solution to wipe away dirt and stains.
- Rinse thoroughly. Remove all soap residue from both the soles and uppers.
- Wash the laces. Hand-wash in washing-up liquid and water or place in a mesh bag for a cold, delicate machine cycle. Air-dry only.
- Air-dry the cleats indoors. Avoid direct sunlight, hair dryers and tumble dryers. Stuff with newspaper to absorb moisture and maintain shape.
How to Clean Nike Flyknit or Gripknit Boots
Many of Nike's football boots feature Flyknit and Gripknit uppers to provide a secure, sock-like fit. These include the new-and-improved Mercurial Superfly — built for maximum speed — and Mercurial Vapor — the brand's lightest boot yet.
Cleaning these knit constructions calls for special care. Use a soft brush rather than a stiff scrubber and avoid soaking the upper. Instead, wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Then, allow to air-dry.
How to Clean Nike FlyTouch or Synthetic Leather Boots
The synthetic leather uppers used in Nike's Tiempo cleats are supersoft, adapting to the shape of your foot for an accommodating fit without overstretching. They're also more durable and can tolerate a slightly firmer scrub during cleaning. Then, wipe them with a damp cloth and mild detergent.
Keep in mind that the synthetic leather material moulds to the foot over time, so it's important to maintain its shape during drying. Stuff the cleats lightly with newspaper while they air-dry.
What to Avoid
Knowing what not to do when cleaning and wearing football boots can help prevent damage and prolong the life of your shoes.
While tossing your cleats in the washing machine and dryer may be convenient, doing so can ruin the shoe's upper materials and foot plate. For this reason, it's important to hand-wash with a mild cleaning solution, such as laundry detergent mixed with warm water and let the cleats air-dry.
Tip: Check that you're using a mild detergent. Bleach and harsh chemicals degrade synthetic materials and can affect the cleat's colour and texture.
When hand-washing your boots, avoid soaking them fully in water, particularly boots with knit uppers, like the Nike Flyknit and Gripknit. Use a damp washcloth and the cleaning solution to wipe away dirt and stains before rinsing thoroughly.
Shoelaces should be cleaned separately. Remove them from the shoes and place them in a mesh laundry bag before tossing them into the washing machine with the next load of laundry. But don't put them in the dryer. The excessive heat can damage the plastic tips on the laces or cause the laces to shrink.
Once your boots are dry, they're ready for play. It's key, however, to wear football boots on the appropriate surface. For example, wearing boots designed for artificial grass on hard surfaces, like pavement and pavements, accelerates stud wear and degrades the footplate.
Tip: Store the boots in a football bag and opt for a pair of Nike slides when you're not on the pitch.
How to Prevent and Remove Odour From Football Boots
Smelly football boots are a common problem. That funky odour comes from the bacteria that grow in large numbers on your feet. Foot bacteria create stink-producing organic acids as waste products. These include methanethiol, which has a smell that resembles rotting cabbages. Gross, right?
Luckily, there are many solutions for preventing and removing foot stench from your football boots.
Odour sprays may sound like an easy solution, but these often mask rather than remove the source of the smell. So, your best move is to clean your boots after every practice or game. But make sure they're completely dry before wearing them again or putting them back in your football bag. Storing damp boots in a football bag or re-introducing foot bacteria can lead to bacterial growth and unwanted odours.
It's also helpful to remove the insoles periodically and wash them separately to reduce odour build-up.
If you can't give your boots a thorough clean between sessions, use baking soda as a stopgap. Baking soda acts as a natural deodoriser that absorbs smells and bacteria. Mix ¼ cup of baking soda, ¼ cup of baking powder, and ½ cup of cornstarch before dividing the mixture between two socks. Tie each sock up by making a knot at the top and place one sock in each shoe, leaving them overnight.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you clean Flyknit or Gripknit football boots?
Football boots with knit constructions, like the Nike Flyknit and Gripknit, should be cleaned with a soft brush rather than a stiff scrubber. Also, avoid soaking the upper. Instead, wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Allow to air-dry.
Can I put football boots in the washing machine?
It's best to hand-wash football boots to avoid damaging them. To hand-wash, scrub them with a mild cleaning solution, such as laundry detergent mixed with warm water and let them air-dry.
Can I put football boots in the dryer?
Excessive heat can cause damage to football boots, so it's best to air-dry them. Avoid putting them in the dryer, using a hair dryer or drying them in direct sunlight.
How do you get the smell out of football boots?
Shoe odour happens when sweat and moisture become trapped, causing bacteria from your feet to multiply. Regularly cleaning football boots can help prevent these bacteria from taking hold. But if your boots seem to smell no matter how much you wash them, try spraying the inside of your boots with a solution that's equal parts white vinegar and water after each clean to neutralise odours and fight bacteria. Allow them to air-dry.
How often should you clean football boots?
Cleaning football boots as soon as possible after every match or practice can help extend their life.
Can you clean football boot laces in the washing machine?
Yes. Simply remove the laces from the boots, clearing off any stuck-on debris with a spare toothbrush. Then, place them in a mesh laundry bag and toss them in with the next load of laundry. Don't put football boot laces in the dryer, as the heat can damage the plastic tips on the laces or cause the laces to shrink. Allow the laces to air-dry instead.
How do you make football boots last longer?
Clean your football boots as soon as possible after every practice or match to keep dirt and odour-causing bacteria from setting in. Be sure to follow proper care instructions to prevent damage. For example, avoid harsh cleaning solutions and putting cleats or shoelaces in the dryer. It's also important not to wear your football boots off the pitch, as hard surfaces can cause damage.