11 Football Drills to Improve Essential Game Skills

Whether you're a beginner or a professional athlete, improving in your sport takes practice—and football is no exception. Football is one of the only sports where players are restricted from using their hands (aside from the goalkeeper), and feet are the engine and foundation of the game.

To help footballers level up their play, football drills that focus on speed, agility and footwork are key, said Ben Fleming, CSCCA and USAW Level 1-certified coach, who's worked with football teams at universities including the University of Central Florida.

And for amateurs and seasoned vets alike, improvement begins with the basics. "A strong foundation, and understanding the basics, will beat fancy tricks any day of the week", Fleming said.

Read on to learn football drills that can boost your skills on the pitch.