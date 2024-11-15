Discover our Family Play Guide
Play Starts with You
Play has an important role in cultivating an active, healthy way of life for both adults and children. However, as we age, responsibilities and life duties tend to pile up and it becomes harder to tap into our childlike sense of fun.
With kids being more receptive to sport and exercise when there’s an element of imagination, it’s time to rediscover our inner child to understand our children. Check out our expert play guide programme we’ve put together with playfulness expert Emma — of the Playful Den — to make it easier for you, your family and your friends to find your fun again.
What to expect:
- A tailored play guide designed by our kids’ expert to help you unlock the true power of play in your daily routine.
- Expert family tips divided into four easy-to-follow modules to help you take your play to a new level.
- Stored in the Nike App for easy use and access.
What is Play
Getting parents to see themselves as a play model and understand that making space for play for them has a positive effect on playing with their children.
Why We All Play Differently
Understanding everyone likes to play differently and that noticing both their own and their kids’ play personalities will make them feel more confident with how they encourage them and find suitable activities to match.
Play as a Mindset
How to adjust your mindset and physical environment to allow play to happen more organically in the everyday — from embracing spontaneity to welcoming new paths for fun.
Keeping Play Going
Solidifying some of the learnings and actions into new behaviours and ways of thinking that allow parents to keep it all going. Discovering your family’s unique culture before taking it to the world.
You in?
Teach your kids the joy of sport and movement with our play programme on the Nike App.