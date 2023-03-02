Why You Should Add the Bird Dog Exercise to Your Workout Routine, According to Trainers

When it comes to exercises that challenge the core muscles, the bird dog exercise provides a host of benefits thanks to the stabilisation required for the move, which causes the muscles in your trunk to fire up.

"This is a very simple but effective core stability exercise", said Bill Kelley, DPT, CSCS and physiotherapist. "The bird dog movement works many muscles, including the hamstrings and glutes, abs and obliques, spinal extensors, lats and posterior shoulder musculature. Together, this builds functional core strength, which plays a major role in many situations, including sports and everyday life".

"In essence, the body should resemble a hunting dog pointing to a bird in the brush", said Rocky Snyder, CSCS and author of the strength-training guide "Return to Center".

Bird dogs can be done in a flow with a specific number of reps on each side or can be held for a length of time on each side, similar to holding plank pose, as a way to challenge your core muscles.