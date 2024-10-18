How To Pick the Best Rain Jacket for Running By Nike

Some people find running in the rain a welcome reprieve, while others try to avoid it at all costs. Regardless of your preference, investing in proper running rain gear can help ensure consistency in your training from season to season.

A good rain jacket for running can help enhance your run—whether it's drizzling or pouring. Nike offers a plethora of wet weather running jackets. Some boast Nike Storm-FIT ADV waterproof technology that will keep you dry during light rains. Others are equipped with Therma-FIT technology that helps resist heat loss.

Below, check out the best running rain jackets by Nike, thanks to the technology used in the designs.