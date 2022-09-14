Nike launches its newest Air Max silhouette: Air Max Scorpion

For the teams making the shoe, the fast pace of creation was made possible thanks to new virtual-reality design software and simulation tools. These technologies allowed for real-time, hand-in-hand collaboration between designers, engineers and developers.

The process fostered accelerated testing and prototyping, including in-house rapid testing of virtual prototypes, or digital twins. By using these virtual prototypes, the team was able to reduce the need for—and environmental impact of—physical product samples.

While previous testing protocols took eight weeks for a single idea, dozens of design concepts were tested in just five weeks. Nancy Eisenmenger, expert materials researcher at Nike, said that improved processes allowed the team to find the edge of the material's limits and then "optimise for performance and manufacturability without any aesthetic compromise".

Release date: the Nike Air Max Scorpion will be released on 5 October 2022.