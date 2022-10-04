Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nike Everyday Plus gepolstert

      Crew-Socken (2 Paar)

      17,99 €

      Die Nike Everyday Socken sind tauchgefärbt, um deinen Wunsch nach etwas mehr Spaß im Workout gerecht zu werden. Dieses passgenaue Crew-Design ist so bequem wie farbenfroh und sorgt mit Dri-FIT für Tragekomfort beim Schwitzen.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Multi-Color
      • Style: DH6096-903

      Bewertungen (2)

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04. Okt. 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28. Apr. 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.