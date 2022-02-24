Der Nike Dri-FIT Strike Snood aus weichem, schweißableitendem Fleece schützt Gesicht und Hals und sorgt so für warmen und trockenen Tragekomfort. Zieh ihn bis über die Ohren, damit er auch bei vollem Tempo sicher sitzt. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recyceltem Polyester.
4.5 Sterne
Nike Snood - face cover - 24. Feb. 2022
The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.
Ale9687 - 24. Feb. 2022
After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.
Jimmy - 23. Feb. 2022
I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.