Das Nike Dri-FIT Elastika One Tanktop ist unser vielseitigstes Oberteil, das für all deine Workouts entwickelt wurde – egal ob an den Geräten, auf der Matte oder beim Laufen. Weiches, geschmeidiges Material (aus 100 % recycelter Polyesterfaser) sorgt mit einer atmungsaktiven Silhouette für kühlen, trockenen Tragekomfort.
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27. Sept. 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15. Sept. 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06. Aug. 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.