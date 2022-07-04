Die Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight Cap bietet dir Schutz bei deinen Läufen.Das belüftete Design sorgt für Kühlung und der verstellbare Riemen hinten ermöglicht eine optimale Passform.Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 50 % recyceltem Polyester.
4.3 Sterne
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04. Juli 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18. Juni 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22. März 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.