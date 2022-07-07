Der Nike Court Borough Low 2 vereint Tragekomfort und Style. Die strukturierte, stützende Passform hat ein Retro-Basketballdesign. So siehst du wie ein All-Star in der Freizeit aus.
4.5 Sterne
BreeT - 08. Juli 2022
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25. Juni 2022
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06. März 2022
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes