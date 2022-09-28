Mit seinem eleganten Design, das bequemer ist als dein Lieblings-T-Shirt, fühlt sich der Nike Air Presto nicht nur gut an, sondern sieht auch schnell aus. Sein dehnbarer Innenschuh sorgt für eine bequeme, sockenähnliche Passform, während der superweiche Schaumstoff ein federndes Tragegefühl gewährleistet. Du wirst ihn nie wieder ausziehen wollen.
PDPTESTScreenname - 28. Sept. 2022
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 23. Sept. 2022
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10. Sept. 2022
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.