Betrete eine neue Ära in der Air Max History. Der Nike Air Max Motif ist eine Hommage an den legendären AM1, eine Streetwear-Legende seit 1987. Er ist auch eine futuristische Neuauflage für die Generation deines Kindes. Die Designlinien sorgen für Retro-Vibes und das überarbeitete Air-Element hat eine superweiche Dämpfung. So haben die kleinen Füße alles, was sie für den ganzen Tag benötigen.
4.4 Sterne
Bambi - 17. Mai 2022
Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!
Brittany - 14. Mai 2022
We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.
Kaleah - 14. Mai 2022
My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.