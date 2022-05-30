Der Nike Air Max AP besticht durch sein elegantes, sportliches Design sowie seinen erstklassigen Tragekomfort und vereint Vergangenheit und Gegenwart. Die auffälligen Details erinnern an den Air Max 97 und das stromlinienförmige Obermaterial und die weiche Mittelsohle verleihen ihm einen modernen Look. Das flache Design mit weichem, gepolstertem Schuhkragen, luftigem Mesh und Einlegesohle sorgt für ein angenehmes Tragegefühl.
4.1 Sterne
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30. Mai 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19. Mai 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22. Apr. 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.