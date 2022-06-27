Nichts ist so bequem. Nichts ist so bewährt. Der Nike Air Max 90 bleibt seinen Wurzeln mit der unverkennbaren Waffelsohle, genähten Überzügen und TPU-Akzenten auf den Ösenleisten treu. Die speziellen Farben verleihen dir einen frischen Look und ein tolles Tragegefühl.
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27. Juni 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04. Juni 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.