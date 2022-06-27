Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air Max 90

      Herrenschuh

      139,99 €

      Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Schwarz
      Ridgerock/Turbo Green/Saturn Gold/Schwarz
      Entwirf dein eigenes Nike By You Produkt

      Nichts ist so bequem. Nichts ist so bewährt. Der Nike Air Max 90 bleibt seinen Wurzeln mit der unverkennbaren Waffelsohle, genähten Überzügen und TPU-Akzenten auf den Ösenleisten treu. Die speziellen Farben verleihen dir einen frischen Look und ein tolles Tragegefühl.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Schwarz
      • Style: DC6083-500

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (2)

      5 Sterne

      • Polecam!

        KatarzynaT824677028 - 27. Juni 2022

        Są piękne!

      • Sickness!

        JasonS - 04. Juni 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.