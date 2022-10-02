Hol dir die Energie, die eine Basketball-Revolution ausgelöst hat. Der AJ XXXVI ist einer der bisher leichtesten Air Jordan Spielschuhe und besticht durch ein minimalistisches aber strapazierfähiges Obermaterial mit einem verstärkten Überzug. Er ist außerdem mit Zoom Air-Dämpfung ausgestattet, die zusätzliche Reaktionsfreudigkeit ermöglicht. Dadurch hast du auf dem Court das Selbstvertrauen, das du benötigst.
4.5 Sterne
mykolal235740365 - 02. Okt. 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27. Sept. 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04. Aug. 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer