Die Konstruktion, die an die Ära der 80er Jahre erinnert, die auffälligen Details und der pure Basketball-Style werden durch die weiche Polsterung um den mittelhohen Knöchelbereich und den Klettverschluss abgerundet. Und wenn das nicht ausreicht, sorgen samtiges Nubuk-Leder und synthetisches Wildleder für ein hochwertiges Finish.
EmilyS973587410 - 24. Aug. 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!