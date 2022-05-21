Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Damenschuh

      119,99 €

      Hoch bewertet

      Keine Fouls, einfach spielen. Das Original, das Sneaker-Geschichte geschrieben hat, wird mit Kunstleder aufgewertet und besteht aus mindestens 20 % recyceltem Material.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Schwarz/Metallic Silver/Weiß
      • Style: DC9486-101

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (48)

      4.7 Sterne

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21. Mai 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20. Mai 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19. Mai 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

