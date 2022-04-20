Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air

      Crop-Hoodie aus French-Terry-Material für ältere Kinder (Mädchen)

      31,47 €
      47,99 €
      34 % Rabatt

      Hoch bewertet
      Schwarz/Weiß/Light Smoke Grey
      Atmosphere/Atomic Green/Olive Aura

      Beim Training, nach dem Training oder zu Hause? Wo trägst du den Hoodie, der leicht wie Luft und dennoch warm genug ist, um dir bei all deinen täglichen Abenteuern Komfort zu bieten?

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß/Light Smoke Grey
      • Style: DM8372-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 141 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (20)

      4.8 Sterne

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20. Apr. 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18. Apr. 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15. Apr. 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike