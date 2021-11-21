Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike AeroSwift

      Herren-Laufshorts (ca. 10 cm)

      45,47 €
      64,99 €
      30 % Rabatt

      Mit den Nike AeroSwift Shorts mit einem leichten Design bist du bereit für dein Rennen. Schweißableitende Technologie und ein belüfteter Bund sorgen für ein trockenes, kühles Tragegefühl unterwegs. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Polyesterfasern.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Style: CJ7840-552

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 186 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl
      • Beininnenlänge: ca. 9 cm (Größe M)

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (25)

      3.9 Sterne

      • Elow - 22. Nov. 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21. Nov. 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21. Nov. 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike