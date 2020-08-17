Die Nike AeroBill Classic 99 Cap besteht aus schweißableitendem Material und sorgt mit Laserperforationen an der Vorder- und Rückseite sowie an den Seiten für verbesserte Atmungsaktivität. Zusätzliche Öffnungen an der Oberseite lassen Wärme entweichen und gewährleisten so kühlen Tragekomfort.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
4.2 Sterne
M A. - 17. Aug. 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12. Aug. 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11. Aug. 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.