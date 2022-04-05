Mit dem Nike ACG Air Mowabb feierst du die Natur.Das legendäre Wander-Design feiert sein 30-jähriges Jubiläum und sorgt mit weicher Air unter dem Fuß, stützender Huarache-Technologie um die Ferse und einer Mittelsohle mit Farbspritzern für unverwechselbaren Tragekomfort und Style.Das weiche Nubuk-Leder im Obermaterial sorgt für Strapazierfähigkeit, während der elastische Kragen eine individuelle Passform ermöglicht.Damit bist du bereit für dein nächstes Abenteuer.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
3.9 Sterne
2646200815 - 05. Apr. 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02. Feb. 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25. Jan. 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.