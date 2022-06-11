Von Stadtwanderungen über Canyon-Trails bis hin zu langen Strandspaziergängen – der Nike ACG Air Deschutz + wurde für ein bequemes Tragegefühl konzipiert.Sie besticht durch den klassischen Look der 90er und ein robustes Outdoor-Design. Die weiche Polsterung am Knöchel sorgt für Halt.Dank dem robusten Netzriemen und dem verstellbaren Klettverschluss kannst du dich auf deine Reise konzentrieren.
4.1 Sterne
12120247002 - 11. Juni 2022
The best pair of all purpose hiking/ river shoes I have ever owned. And I have tried many including chukkas. I love my air Deschutz so much I started buying them for all my family members! Recently they accompanied me on a cross country trip through the deserts of Arizona and in and out of multiple rivers all day long!
d856359d-05aa-47ad-9814-70b7a74b3553 - 05. Mai 2022
I do really like these sandals and own multiple pairs in various colors. But, unlike older models of ACG water sandals, these are NOT designed for people with puffy feet. If you feet are flat like pancakes, they will be great and you will love them. But, if you have puffy feet, you may have to struggle to put them on and you may not be able to wear them for more than 2 or 3 hours. I even purchased 4 different, larger sizes and the uppers are the SAME SIZE even tho the bases are larger. So, if you have puffy or swollen feet, keep this in mind. In every other aspect, these are GREAT sandals and I expect to get many years of wearability from the ones I own.
66abb209-f6eb-464d-8492-ccd70e312081 - 09. März 2022
Unfortunately, I would not recommend these for outdoor use due to slipping and falling multiple times on wet surfaces. I don't ever write reviews but needed to let the people know.