Meet the leader of the pack. Inspired by French architecture, celebrated in sport and revered by fashion, this was the first shoe in the family to reveal Air to the world. A bold pop of Tour Yellow brings the energy, while embossed leather and airy textile deliver a premium finish. With a fast-paced look, tried-and-true Air cushioning, and that classic wavy mudguard, it's no wonder the Air Max 1 has reigned supreme since 1987.

