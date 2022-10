$170.00

Get ready to make the team with this varsity-inspired AJ1. Classic color blocking and fuzzy Chenille fabric on the Swoosh give letterman jacket vibes, while a ribbed tongue and plush lining elevate the look and feel. Your team spirit gets another boost from the "NIKE AIR" hangtag patch, earning you a coveted letter in game-winning style.

SKU: DJ4891-061