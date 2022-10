$180.00

Recast for summertime style, the Air Jordan 1 puts a premium spin on an all-time classic. Outfitted with washed denim, its timeless look will age to perfection. Embroidered details and a Jordan bamboo hoop deubré done with Gold metallic finishes put these kicks into a league of their own. Another timeless design to add to your collection of AJ1s.

SKU: DM9036-104