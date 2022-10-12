The Jordan Artist Series acts as a wearable canvas for up-and-coming artists in the Black community. Artists add their creative sensibilities to classic silhouettes, resulting in a collection of reinvented wardrobe staples. Each piece is subtly elevated with an Artist Series red pin—a nod to the gallery practice indicating that a work has sold. The illustrations of artist Jacob Rochester celebrate the boundless influence of hoops culture while evoking the nostalgia of a still life painting.