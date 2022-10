$105.00

Step into the history books with this one. With a splash of old-school running and a whole lot of comfort, the Air Pegasus 83 takes you back in time to bring you a fresh take on retro style. Weathered canvas and embossed suede give your fall outfit a serious boost, while popped laces energize your step. And whether you're headed to the pumpkin patch, hitting the town, or just chilling, Air cushioning and plush foam underfoot let you arrive looking fresh.

SKU: DV0432-100