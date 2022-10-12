MJ's sixth signature game shoe debuted during the 1990-91 season and will always be remembered as what he wore when he won his first ring. The Air Jordan 6 brings you a subtle colorway that makes summertime easy to style. Crisp White leather and airy perforations keep it fresh. Bold University Red accents, donning classic White speckles, add intrigue. And the icy translucent outsole cools your every step.

SKU: CT8529-162