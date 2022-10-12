$225.00

Transcend beyond borders in the Air Jordan 2 x Maison Château Rouge. Designed in collaboration with the Parisian fashion label, the high-end design (good enough for any runway) shines a spotlight on heritage and community. From ornate detailing that nods to the brand's roots, to the "UNITED YOUTH INTERNATIONAL" and "CHICAGO DAKAR PARIS" on the tongues that celebrate the story of global youth culture, it bridges cultures while staying true to the AJ 2 look you love. Brogue detailing and see-saw edging bring sophistication, splashes of Orange and Sail nod to the coveted SBB release, and contrast stitching delivers the perfect pop to any outfit. Even the insoles are eye-catching on this head-turning collab. So lace-up and let the conversations begin.

SKU: DO5254-180